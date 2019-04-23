Become a CAPA Member
23-Apr-2019 11:16 AM

MSJA-Kumamoto consortium signs basic agreement with Japan MLITT for Kumamoto Airport

Japan Airlines (JAL) and ANA Holdings announced (22-Apr-2019) the MSJA-Kumamoto consortium signed a basic agreement with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) for the private operation of Kumamoto Airport under the terms of a 33 year concession contract. JAL and ANA are two of 11 participants in the consortium, which plans to establish a special purpose vehicle to operate the airport by 01-Apr-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese] [more - original PR - Japanese - II]

