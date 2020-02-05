MRO Blockchain Alliance launched by diverse group of aviation stakeholders

Bolloré Logistics, Cathay Pacific, FLYdocs, HAECO Group, Ramco Systems, SITA, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation announced (04-Feb-2020) the launch of the MRO Blockchain Alliance, the air transport's first industry-wide investigation into the use of blockchain to track, trace and record aircraft parts. The alliance was first mooted in 2019 at a HAECO Group event with the aim of bringing the various stakeholders together to set a global standard around the use of blockchain to trace parts. The MRO Blockchain Alliance will use blockchain technology to record and track two separate strands of information for each aircraft part: a digital thread and a digital passport. The alliance will spend the next few months in the planning phase, with the aim of going live with the first proof of concept in 2Q2020. The group estimates the use of blockchain to track aircraft parts could save the industry an estimated USD3.5 billion. [more - SITA] [more - Willis Lease] [more - flydocs]