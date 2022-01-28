Most A380s and 747s in Asia Pacific remain grounded as airlines favour A350s and 787s

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Asia-Pacific airline fleet shifts, Part 2: contrasting fortunes. A380s and 747s grounded', stated (28-Jan-2022) most A380s in Asia Pacific remain grounded and grounded Boeing 747s in the region may never return to service. Only 12 A380s in the region are in service, with 53 inactive, and airlines have accelerated the retirement of 747s and the 777-200 range. However, most A350s and 787s in Asia Pacific are in operation and have been returned to service more quickly than other types. Many airlines have deferred or reduced their aircraft orders, although a few are placing new orders. [more - CAPA Analysis]