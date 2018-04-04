5-Apr-2018 9:41 AM
Moscow Vnukovo Airport and Qatar Airways sign MoU on purchase of 25% stake in airport
Moscow Vnukovo Airport signed (04-Apr-2018) an MoU to sell a 25% stake in JSC International Airport Vnukovo to Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, said: "Such an investment will complement the strong ties we have already established with the country, with our launch of direct services to St. Petersburg late last year, as well as our triple-daily flights to Moscow. All our investments are part of our existing expansion strategy". Moscow Vnukovo Airport board chairman Vitaliy Vantsev expressed confidence the agreement will be mutually beneficial and will provide synergy for the development of both parties. [more - original PR - Moscow Vnukovo Airport - Russian] [more - original PR - Qatar Airways - English/Arabic - II]