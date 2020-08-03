Become a CAPA Member
3-Aug-2020 10:34 AM

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport to resume full scale terminal D operations from Aug-2020

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport announced (31-Jul-2020) plans to resume full scale domestic and international operations at terminal D from 01-Aug-2020. The terminal was closed on 01-Apr-2020 due to travel restrictions and decreased demand. Aeroflot will operate Moscow Sheremetyevo-Istanbul service from terminal D on 01-Aug-2020. Nordwind Airlines will operate Moscow-Omsk service and Rossiya - Russian Airlines Sochi-Moscow service from 01-Aug-2020. [more - original PR - Russian]

