17-Apr-2019 9:50 AM

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up nearly 18% in 1Q2019

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (16-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • 1Q2019:
    • Passengers: 10.7 million, +17.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 5.2 million, +22.8%;
      • International: 5.5 million, +13%;
    • Aircraft movements: 90,564, +18.4%;
  • Mar-2019:
    • Passengers: 3.8 million, +17.0%;
      • Domestic: 1.9 million, +21.7%;
      • International: 2.0 million, +12.8%.

The airport accounted for 52% of Moscow traffic and 58% of international Moscow traffic in 1Q2019. [more - original PR - Russian]

