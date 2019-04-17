17-Apr-2019 9:50 AM
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up nearly 18% in 1Q2019
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (16-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- 1Q2019:
- Passengers: 10.7 million, +17.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.2 million, +22.8%;
- International: 5.5 million, +13%;
- Aircraft movements: 90,564, +18.4%;
- Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 3.8 million, +17.0%;
- Domestic: 1.9 million, +21.7%;
- International: 2.0 million, +12.8%.
The airport accounted for 52% of Moscow traffic and 58% of international Moscow traffic in 1Q2019. [more - original PR - Russian]