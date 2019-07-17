17-Jul-2019 9:57 AM
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 14% to 23m in 1H2019
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (16-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- 1H2019:
- Passengers: 23.4 million, +14.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 11.1 million, +17.3%;
- International: 12.3 million, +11.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 188,346, +14.6%;
- Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 4.6 million, +9.3%;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +15.4%;
- International: 2.5 million, +4.5%.
The airport accounts for 50% of Moscow airport passengers. [more - original PR - Russian]