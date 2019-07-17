Become a CAPA Member
17-Jul-2019 9:57 AM

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 14% to 23m in 1H2019

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (16-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • 1H2019:
    • Passengers: 23.4 million, +14.1% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 11.1 million, +17.3%;
      • International: 12.3 million, +11.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 188,346, +14.6%;
  • Jun-2019:
    • Passengers: 4.6 million, +9.3%;
      • Domestic: 2.1 million, +15.4%;
      • International: 2.5 million, +4.5%.

The airport accounts for 50% of Moscow airport passengers. [more - original PR - Russian]

