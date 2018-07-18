18-Jul-2018 9:37 AM
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 13% in 1H2018
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (17-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- 1H2018:
- Passengers: 20.5 million, +13.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 9.4 million, +16.0%;
- International: 11.1 million, +10.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 164,408, +14.3%;
- Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 4.2 million, +15.3%.
The airport accounted for 47% of passengers handled by Moscow airports. [more - original PR - Russian]