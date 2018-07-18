Become a CAPA Member
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 13% in 1H2018

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (17-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 20.5 million, +13.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 9.4 million, +16.0%;
      • International: 11.1 million, +10.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 164,408, +14.3%;
  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 4.2 million, +15.3%.

The airport accounted for 47% of passengers handled by Moscow airports.  [more - original PR - Russian]

