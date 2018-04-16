17-Apr-2018 9:54 AM
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 12% in 1Q2018
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (16-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for 1Q2018:
- Passenger numbers: 9.1 million, +11.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.2 million, +15.7%;
- International: 4.9 million, +8.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 76,464, +13.1%;
Traffic highlights for Mar-2018;
- Passenger numbers: 3.3 million, +13.4%;
- Domestic: 1.5 million, +15.8%;
- International: 1.7 million, +11.3%.
The airport reported the number of transit passengers increased 7% to 3.3 million in 1Q2018. [more - original PR - Russian]