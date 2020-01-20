Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport opens reconstructed terminal C

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport opened (17-Jan-2020) reconstructed terminal C for international passengers, receiving Aeroflot's Helsinki-Moscow passengers on 17-Jan-2020. The complex comprises a 127,375sqm, seven floor terminal building, control tower and six floor parking station for 2500 vehicles. Terminal C is equipped with 74 check in counters, 60 passport control booths and 20 aerobridges. The terminal is able to accommodate up to 20 million passengers and forms a single space with terminal B, as part of the 'under one roof' concept. JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport chairman Aleksandr Ponomarenko said the company invested RUB32 billion (EUR468.4 million) into terminal C. The terminal increases total airport capacity to 80 million passengers p/a. The airport expects to reach 80 million passenger p/a by 2026 and 100 million passengers by 2030. [more - original PR - English/Russian] [more - original PR - Russian]