Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport increases China traffic by 22% in five months ended May-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (30-Jun-2017) passenger traffic to and from China grew by 22% year-on-year over the five months ended May-2017. The airport handled 1.6 million passengers on routes from China in 2016. Two Russian and seven Chinese carriers served eight scheduled destinations, as well as charter destinations. The airport handled 600,000 transfer passengers from points in China to points in Europe, more than any other European hub. [more - original PR]