30-Nov-2018 9:32 AM
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport gross profit up 16% for 9M2018
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (29-Nov-2018) the following financial highlights in the nine months ended Sep-2018, according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):
- Revenue: RUB23,326 million (EUR318.6 million), +9.6% year-on-year;
- Costs: RUB6967.0 million (EUR95.2 million), -3.2%;
- Gross profit: RUB16,359 million (EUR223.4 million million), +16.2%.
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1=EUR0.013658 for the nine months ended Sep-2018. [more - original PR - Russian
]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More