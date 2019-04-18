Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport develops international freight cooperation with new terminal

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport announced (17-Apr-2019) the new cargo terminal is expected to contribute to the development of freight cooperation between China and Russia. The new cargo terminal is to satisfy the growing demand and offer modern infrastructure for processing cargo and mail on China routes. The airport also plans to complete phase two development for the cargo terminal in 2022. Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport handled 2.4 million passengers on China routes in 2018, an increase of 14% year-on-year. Imports from China via the airport increased 40% and exports by 26%. First deputy director general Andrey Nikulin attributed positive results in the development of international cooperation to effective long term planning and the airport's large scale investment programme. Moscow Cargo first deputy director general Mikhail Chuvilkin noted: "The big advantage of our terminal is the existence of areas for processing express products. Today speed is the key requirement of customers". [more - original PR - Russian]