29-Sep-2020 10:13 AM
Moscow Domodedovo Airport pax down 28% in Aug-2020, domestic pax up 18%
Moscow Domodedovo Airport reported (28-Sep-2020) the following traffic highlights in Aug-2020:
- Passengers: 2.3 million, -28%;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +18% year-on-year;
- International: 180,000, -43%.
As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier reported 3.2 million passengers in Aug-2019. Simferopol, Sochi, Anapa, St Petersburg and Kaliningrad were the most popular destinations in Aug-2020, accounting for 933,000 passengers. Passengers on the routes increased 42%. Turkey drove international traffic, accounting for 125,000 passengers. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Russian]