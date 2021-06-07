Become a CAPA Member
7-Jun-2021 3:53 PM

Morocco to resume international services from 15-Jun-2021

Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (06-Jun-2021) the resumption of international services to and from the country, effective 15-Jun-2021. New guidelines will allow travel from specified countries, with a number of countries remaining restricted to limit the spread of COVID-19. The ministry plans to update these lists twice monthly or as needed until full border reopening is achieved. [more - original PR - English/Arabic/French]

