23-Mar-2021 9:41 AM

Moroccan airports pax down 78.5% to 420,384 in Feb-2021

Morocco's Office National Des Aeroports (ONDA) announced (22-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Moroccan airports for Feb-2021:

  • Passengers: 420,384, -78.5% year-on-year; 
    • Domestic: 102,899, -56.0%;
    • International: 317,485, -81.5%;
  • Cargo: 5429 tonnes, -35.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 5314, -67.3%. [more - original PR - French]

