23-Mar-2021 9:41 AM
Moroccan airports pax down 78.5% to 420,384 in Feb-2021
Morocco's Office National Des Aeroports (ONDA) announced (22-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Moroccan airports for Feb-2021:
- Passengers: 420,384, -78.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 102,899, -56.0%;
- International: 317,485, -81.5%;
- Europe: 243,410, -82.7%;
- Middle and Far East: 23,069, -78.9%;
- Africa: 32,320, -68.8%;
- Maghreb countries: 9359, -82.7%;
- North America: 9327, -71.2%;
- South America: Zero, -100.0%;
- Cargo: 5429 tonnes, -35.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 5314, -67.3%. [more - original PR - French]