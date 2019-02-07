7-Feb-2019 12:02 PM
More than half of European travel buyers uncertain on the impact of NDC
Business Travel Show published (06-Feb-2018) research reported a "huge surge in the number of buyers who are still uninformed about the [IATA New Distribution Capability] (NDC) and a decrease in those who agree it's a good thing". Key findings of the survey of European travel buyers include:
- 59% responded they 'don't know' whether new airline distribution strategies are a good thing, up from 39% in the 2018 survey;
- 41% of respondents reported the didn't know enough about the New Distribution Capability to make an informed decision;
- 26% responded NDC was a 'good thing', compared to 35% in 2018;
- When asked what impact they had seen from the introduction of new airline distributions, 27% said prices had increased as a result (18% in 2018). 33% stated they did not know the impact on prices, up from 22% in 2018. [more - original PR]