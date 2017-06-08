More than 250 attendees registered for CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit in Jun-2017

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (07-Jun-2017) more than 250 attendees, including 95 airlines, have registered for the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, to be hosted by Kansai Airports and held at the Hotel Nikko Kansai Airport from 12-Jun-2017 to 14-Jun-2017. Long haul low cost, full service airlines adding LCC subsidiaries and many other developments are high on the agenda. CAPA - Centre for Aviation MD Stephen Pearse said: "LCCs over the last 10 years have become the mainstay of aviation growth in South East Asia, and are continuing to grow strongly in North Asia. But it is an increasingly challenging environment for all carriers including LCCs. We shall uncover in our summit just what some of those key issues are and how carriers are overcoming obstacles, and how airports are also adjusting to the new environment". [more - original PR] [more - CAPA Events]