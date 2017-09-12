Loading
12-Sep-2017 11:24 AM

Manchester Airports Group airports pax up 8% to 6.6m in Aug-2017

Manchester Airports Group reported (11-Sep-2017) passenger numbers at Manchester, London Stansted, East Midlands and Bournemouth airports for Aug-2017. Details as follows:

  • Total passengers: 6.6 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
    • Manchester: 3.2 million, +7.9%;
    • London Stansted: 2.7 million, +9.9%;
    • East Midlands: 611,145, +2.5%;
    • Bournemouth: 85,866, +2.7%;
  • Cargo:
    • Manchester: 12,027 tonnes, +22.3%;
    • London Stansted: 20,508 tonnes, +1.4%;
    • East Midlands: 29,229 tonnes, +11.3%. [more - original PR]

