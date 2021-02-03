Become a CAPA Member
3-Feb-2021 10:40 AM

Moog reports commercial aircraft revenues down 51% for quarter ended 02-Jan-2021

Moog reported (29-Jan-2021) revenue for its Aircraft Controls segment of USD287 million for the quarter ended 02-Jan-2021, down 16% year-on-year. Within the segment, commercial aircraft revenues were USD81 million, down 51%. Sales to commercial OEM customers were down 56%, as production declined significantly at both Boeing and Airbus. Commercial aftermarket sales decreased 32% on lower repair and overhaul activity. Segment profit was USD27.8 million, down 27.4%. [more - original PR]

