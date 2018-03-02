Loading
2-Mar-2018 3:20 PM

Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport pax growth of 5.5% in Jan-2018

Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport reported (01-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.4 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 480,442, +4.2%;
    • International: 619,795, +7.0%;
    • Transborder: 321,557, +4.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 18,053, +1.1%;
    • Domestic: 9536, +0.2%;
    • International: 3281, +4.9%;
    • Transborder: 5236, +0.5%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 46th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]

