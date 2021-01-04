Montenegro registers 'ToMontenegro' as new national airline

Montenegro's Minister for Finance Milojko Spajić, via his personal Twitter account, announced (01-Jan-2021) the registration of ToMontenegro DOO as a new national airline in the Official Gazette of Montenegro, with a total initial capital of EUR30 million (Vijesti/Kurir, 31-Dec-2020/01-Jan-2021). Mr Spajić noted the government aims to hire a large portion of former Montenegro Airlines staff in the new carrier. Montenegro Airlines suspended operations from 26-Dec-2020, as previously reported by CAPA.