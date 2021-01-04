Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jan-2021 10:42 PM

Montenegro registers 'ToMontenegro' as new national airline

Montenegro's Minister for Finance Milojko Spajić, via his personal Twitter account, announced (01-Jan-2021) the registration of ToMontenegro DOO as a new national airline in the Official Gazette of Montenegro, with a total initial capital of EUR30 million (Vijesti/Kurir, 31-Dec-2020/01-Jan-2021). Mr Spajić noted the government aims to hire a large portion of former Montenegro Airlines staff in the new carrier. Montenegro Airlines suspended operations from 26-Dec-2020, as previously reported by CAPA.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More