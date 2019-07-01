Montenegro Airlines to complete financial consolidation in 2019

Montenegro Airlines announced (28-Jun-2019) it plans to complete the process of financial consolidation in 2019. The carrier also plans to adopt a development strategy which covers fleet renewal and organisational restructure. The carrier stated a number of factors have impacted business activity. These include "strong, and often unfair, competition" in the market, the high price of fuel, high aircraft leasing costs and costs associated with the overhaul of aircraft engines, as well as inherited losses. [more - original PR - Bosnian]