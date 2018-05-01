Montenegro Airlines improves financial performance with financial and organisational consolidation

Montenegro Airlines attributed (29-Apr-2018) improvements in 2017 financial performance to a comprehensive financial and organisational consolidation programme launched at the beginning of 2017. The carrier said it improved financial results despite a 12.5% year-on-year increase in fuel prices. Montenegro Airlines expects further improvements in financial performance, in accordance with a five year financial plan for 2018 to 2023. CEO Živko Banjević said the optimisation programme is aimed not only at cost optimisation but also at improving the carrier's market position. Mr Banjević expressed confidence in the success of Montenegro Airlines, with the support of the government and management and employee efforts. [more - original PR - Bosnian]