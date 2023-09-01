Monarch Airlines suspends relaunch plans

Monarch Airlines announced (31-Aug-2023) it was "forced to put the brakes on" in its process to relaunch the airline. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier announced a transition to new ownership on 20-Aug-2023. The carrier stated it has nearly exhausted its start up funding and despite seeking "alternative routes, such as partial divestment of share capital", the company has "no practical option to move forward in the immediate future". [more - original PR]