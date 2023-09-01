Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Sep-2023 12:24 PM

Monarch Airlines suspends relaunch plans

Monarch Airlines announced (31-Aug-2023) it was "forced to put the brakes on" in its process to relaunch the airline. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier announced a transition to new ownership on 20-Aug-2023. The carrier stated it has nearly exhausted its start up funding and despite seeking "alternative routes, such as partial divestment of share capital", the company has "no practical option to move forward in the immediate future". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More