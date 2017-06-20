Monarch Airlines selects Boeing Global Fleet Care MRO programme

Monarch Airlines selected (19-Jun-2017) Boeing's Global Fleet Care MRO programme for its 737 MAX fleet. Details include:

Boeing will deliver maintenance, engineering and parts following the delivery of Monarch's first MAX aircraft in 2018;

Boeing will provide flight training for Monarch's MAX fleet and will enter into an agreement with Boeing subsidiary AerData for services pertaining to aircraft records management;

for services pertaining to aircraft records management; Monarch and Boeing will partner to secure additional third-party fleet servicing agreements. The partnership seeks to capitalise on Boeing's global reach and the expertise of Monarch Aircraft Engineering.

Monarch Airlines CEO Andrew Swaffield said: "Boeing's willingness to partner with us to grow our maintenance and repair business is a tremendous endorsement of Monarch's expertise and experience in this area". [more - original PR]