Monarch Airlines ceases trading: UK CAA

Monarch Airlines and UK CAA confirmed (02-Oct-2017) that the following companies have ceased trading and now entered administration:

Monarch Airlines Ltd ;

; Monarch Holidays Ltd (ATOL Number 2275);

First Aviation Ltd (ATOL Number 4888) previously trading as Monarch Airlines;

Avro Ltd (ATOL Number 1939);

Somewhere2stay Ltd.

As a result, all future holidays and services provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating as of 02-Oct-2017. UK CAA said: "This is an unprecedented situation and because there are up to 110,000 passengers abroad, the UK Government has asked the CAA to coordinate flights back to the UK for all Monarch customers currently overseas". [more - original PR]