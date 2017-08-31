MOLIT to cut duty free concession rent by 30% at Muan, Jeju, Cheongju and Yangyang airports

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) announced (30-Aug-2017) plans to reduce the rent for duty free retail outlets and other commercial facilities at Jeju International Airport, Muan international Airport, Yangyang International Airport and Cheongju Airport by 30%. All four airports have seen a greater than 40% decrease in international passenger throughput following China's Feb-2017 ban on package tour travel to South Korea. MOLIT stated it is also considering plans to adopt a new airport concession rent calculation system linked to revenue and/or passenger growth rather than fixed fees. [more - original PR - Korean]
