29-May-2017 9:36 AM
South Korea’s domestic pax up 7% to 2.9m in Apr-2017, int’l pax up 2% to 5.8m
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported (26-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 8.7 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.9 million, +7.4%;
- International: 5.8 million, +2.1%;
- Japan: 1.4 million, +30.3%;
- China: 897,474, -47.0%;
- Southeast Asia: 2.4 million, +23.5%;
- Europe: 429,873, +20.8%;
- Americas: 383,948, +5.9%;
- Oceania: 208,733, +17.4%;
- Others: 84,073, +4.6%;
- By carrier:
- Korean Air: 1.5 million, -3.2%;
- Asiana: 1.0 million, -8.0%
- LCCs: 1.5 million, +47.1%;
- Foreign carriers: 1.9 million, -10.0%. [more - original PR - Korean]