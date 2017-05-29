Loading
29-May-2017 9:36 AM

South Korea’s domestic pax up 7% to 2.9m in Apr-2017, int’l pax up 2% to 5.8m

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported (26-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers: 8.7 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.9 million, +7.4%;
      • Korean Air: 745,406, +5.9%;
      • Asiana: 499,109, +7.7%;
      • LCCs: 1.6 million, +8.1%;
        • Air Busan: 331,615, +9.5%;
        • EasterJet: 265,848, +26.2%;
        • Jeju Air: 391,167, +4.0%;
        • Jin Air: 383,394, +5.4%;
        • T’way: 245,982, +1.0%;
    • International: 5.8 million, +2.1%;
      • Japan: 1.4 million, +30.3%;
      • China: 897,474, -47.0%;
      • Southeast Asia: 2.4 million, +23.5%;
      • Europe: 429,873, +20.8%;
      • Americas: 383,948, +5.9%;
      • Oceania: 208,733, +17.4%;
      • Others: 84,073, +4.6%;
      • By carrier:
        • Korean Air: 1.5 million, -3.2%;
        • Asiana: 1.0 million, -8.0%
        • LCCs: 1.5 million, +47.1%;
      • Foreign carriers: 1.9 million, -10.0%. [more - original PR - Korean]