South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported (25-Jan-2018) air traffic increased 3.3% year-on-year to 763,729 movements, an average of 2092 movements per day, in 2017. Domestic movement increased 2.0% to 248,874 and international movements increased 4.5% to 468,473 during the period. Flights over Korean airspace declined 1.1% to 46,382. [more - original PR - Korean]