15-Oct-2020 9:04 AM
MoI takes first step in the concession process for Rio de Janeiro SDU and Sao Paulo CGH airports
Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (MoI) launched (08-Oct-2020) the tender process for studies on the concession of 17 airports scheduled for the seventh round of airport concessions in Brazil. The concession process will be by blocks, with the following group of airports:
- RJ/MG Block: Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport, Jacarepagua Airport, Uberlandia Airport, Montes Claros Airport and Uberaba Airport;
- North Block II: Belem Val de Cans Airport, Santarem Airport, Maraba Airport, Carajas Airport, Altamira Airport and Macapa Airport;
- SP/MS Block: Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport, Sao Paulo Campo de Marte Airport, Sao Jose dos Campos Airport, Campo Grande Airport, Corumba Airport and Ponta Pora Airport.
Interested parties must register their interest and have 180 days to complete the study. The seventh round of concession is scheduled to occur in 2022. [more - original PR - Portuguese]