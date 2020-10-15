MoI takes first step in the concession process for Rio de Janeiro SDU and Sao Paulo CGH airports

Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure (MoI) launched (08-Oct-2020) the tender process for studies on the concession of 17 airports scheduled for the seventh round of airport concessions in Brazil. The concession process will be by blocks, with the following group of airports:

Interested parties must register their interest and have 180 days to complete the study. The seventh round of concession is scheduled to occur in 2022. [more - original PR - Portuguese]