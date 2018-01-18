Loading
18-Jan-2018 12:20 PM

Japan MLITT publishes Kumamoto Airport privatisation schedule

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) outlined (17-Jan-2018) details of its plan to privatise Kumamoto Airport by Apr-2020:

  • Private entity appointed to operate Kumamoto will be required to demolish a domestic terminal damage in an Apr-2016 earthquake and develop an integrated international and domestic terminal incorporating seismic design standards;
  • Concession contract will include management rights for terminals, runways and carpark;
  • Concession contract will cover a 33 year term, with the option to extend for a further 15 years;
  • Private operator expected to purse route development, improve passenger services and attract LCC to Kumamoto;
  • MLITT plans to issue tender by Mar-2018, select priority negotiation rights holder by Mar-2019 and finalise agreement with special purpose vehicle by May-2019. [more - original PR - Japanese]

