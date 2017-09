Japan's Mizuho Bank partnered (07-Sep-2017) with Japan Policy Development Bank, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and 17 other financial institutions to provide JPY145 billion (USD1.33 billion) in private infrastructure development funding for Tokyo Haneda Airport's expansion project, aimed at preparing the airport to support an expected increase in international tourist arrivals associated with the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. [more - original PR - Japanese]