Engine Lease Finance Corporation establishes joint venture with INAV Group

Mitsubishi United Financial of Japan Lease & Finance Company announced (02-Jun-2017) its subsidiary Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELF) signed a partnership agreement with Inventory Navigators Group (INAV) to establish an aircraft engine part out JV. The venture is expected to help ELF strengthen relationships with maintenance companies and airlines while expanding lease transactions, thereby making ELF more competitive in the aircraft engine leasing market. [more - original PR]