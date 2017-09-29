Qatar Airways formalises acquisition of 49% stake in Meridiana

Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Graziano Delrio announced (28-Sep-2017) Qatar Airways finalised acquisition of a 49% stake AQA Holding, the new parent company of Meridiana. Alisarda maintains the right to appoint the majority of the board members, with the company retaining a 51% stake. Mr Delrio stated the partnership "means new prospects for development not only for Sardinia but for Italian aviation mobility", adding Meridiana employees also have more job security. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, said: "We look forward to working together to reinforce its position to provide even more connectivity to Italy and other European destinations, as well as those in the US and beyond". Italy handled almost 100 million passengers in the first seven months of 2017, an increase of 6.8% year-on-year. [more - original PR - Italian] [more - original PR - English/Italian - II] [more - original PR - III]
29-Sep-2017 10:13 AM