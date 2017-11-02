Australia Government issues statement of expectations to WSA Co to develop Western Sydney Airport

Australia Government issued (01-Nov-2017) its statement of expectations to WSA Co, the wholly-owned government company that will oversee the development of Western Sydney Airport. Details include:

WSA Co will operate with private sector principles and at arm's length from the government;

WSA Co is expected to work with NSW and local governments and the wider community to realise economic and social benefits;

WSA Co must also capture opportunities to innovate in the airport's design for a 21st century airport;

WSA Co will establish its head office in Liverpool and the majority of staff, including senior staff, will be based in Western Sydney.

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann and Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher stated: "Our strong expectation is that WSA Co, through the major construction contracts it will inter into, will create the maximum opportunities for local employment" (The Australian, 02-Nov-2017). [more - original PR]