1-May-2018 3:00 PM
Milan Malpensa Airport reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018
Assaeroporti reported (27-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Milan Malpensa Airport for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +14.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 258,787, +18.7%;
- International: 1.6 million, +13.1%;
- Cargo: 50,104 tons, -8.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 14,808, +7.9%;
- Domestic: 1703, +12.8%;
- International: 12,758, +6.8%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's first decline after four consecutive months of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR - Italian]