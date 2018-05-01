Loading
1-May-2018 3:00 PM

Milan Malpensa Airport reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018

Assaeroporti reported (27-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Milan Malpensa Airport for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.9 million, +14.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 258,787, +18.7%;
    • International: 1.6 million, +13.1%;
  • Cargo: 50,104 tons, -8.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 14,808, +7.9%;
    • Domestic: 1703, +12.8%;
    • International: 12,758, +6.8%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's first decline after four consecutive months of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR - Italian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More