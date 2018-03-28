28-Mar-2018 1:17 PM
Milan Malpensa Airport reports 32nd consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
Italy Assaeroporti reported (27-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Milan Malpensa Airport for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +13.9% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 204,576, +20.7%;
- International: 1.3 million, +12.9%;
- Cargo: 42,338 tons, +0.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 12,534, +10.0%;
- Domestic: 1411, +15.4%;
- International: 10,878, +9.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's 32nd consecutive month of passenger traffic growth. [more - original PR - Italian]