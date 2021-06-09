9-Jun-2021 12:28 PM
Milan Linate Airport completes EUR40m terminal redevelopment
Milan Linate Airport completed (08-Jun-2021) its EUR40 million terminal redevelopment, including the following features:
- Redesign of check in and duty free areas;
- Expansion of boarding halls;
- Building of new food court;
- Installation of explosives detection system for cabin baggage;
- Installation of 'FaceBoarding' biometric boarding system.
The project, which commenced in 2019, expanded the terminal from a single storey to a three storey 10,000sqm building. [more - original PR - Italian]