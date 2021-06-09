Become a CAPA Member
9-Jun-2021 12:28 PM

Milan Linate Airport completes EUR40m terminal redevelopment

Milan Linate Airport completed (08-Jun-2021) its EUR40 million terminal redevelopment, including the following features:

  • Redesign of check in and duty free areas;
  • Expansion of boarding halls;
  • Building of new food court;
  • Installation of explosives detection system for cabin baggage;
  • Installation of 'FaceBoarding' biometric boarding system.

The project, which commenced in 2019, expanded the terminal from a single storey to a three storey 10,000sqm building. [more - original PR - Italian]

