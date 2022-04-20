20-Apr-2022 10:47 AM
Milan Airports summer 2022 schedule to feature 156 destinations
Milan Malpensa Airport and Milan Linate Airport operator SEA SpA announced (19-Apr-2022) its summer 2022 schedule will feature 156 destinations in 70 countries, representing 75% of its 2019 portfolio. Seats offered will exceed 2019 levels, and are "well above" the European average. Regional highlights include:
- Americas;
- New carriers including ITA Airways, Neos and La Compagnie;
- New destinations including Chicago and Montreal;
- Seven carriers serving New York;
- Four times weekly service to Sao Paulo, operated by LATAM Airlines Brasil;
- Middle East, Africa and Asia;
- New five times weekly service to Bahrain, operated by Gulf Air;
- Seven destinations in the Middle East;
- Services to Addis Ababa and Dakar;
- Seven times weekly service to Singapore, operated by Singapore Airlines;
- Europe;
- New destinations including Izmir, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Split, Lampedusa, Hamburg and Palma de Mallorca;
- New carriers including Volotea, Wizz Air and Air Dolomiti. [more - original PR]