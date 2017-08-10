Midwest Express Airlines startup looking to 'bring back' iconic airline

Midwest Express Airlines, via its official website, announced (Aug-2017) plans are underway to "bring back the iconic Midwest Express Airlines", offering a product reminiscent of its past with "great service, comfortable seating and chocolate cookies". The startup stated it is currently finalising its plans, with "more details" to follow. Midwest Express Airlines aims to offer "convenient destinations for business travellers, roomy seats, WiFi and friendly people who care about you". Business partner Curt Drumm, via his personal LinkedIn account, said the carrier looks to operate routes based in Milwaukee, as it continues to work with investors.
10-Aug-2017 12:54 PM