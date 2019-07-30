Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2019 7:53 AM

Middle East, Turkey and Africa 'very important' for Amadeus

Amadeus EVP for Middle East, Turkey and Africa Maher Koubaa, via the company's official blog, announced (29-Jul-2019) the company is "optimistic about the future of travel in Africa as well as the Middle East and Turkey". Mr Koubaa reported: "There's so much opportunity... these regions are very important for Amadeus" and the company has "the technology to help our airline partners capitalize on this potential". Details include:

  • Signing several multi year contracts with airlines within the region in 1H2019, as well as expanding partnerships;
  • Working collaboratively with airlines for the adoption of Amadeus Altéa PSS and Revenue Management solutions. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More