Middle East, Turkey and Africa 'very important' for Amadeus

Amadeus EVP for Middle East, Turkey and Africa Maher Koubaa, via the company's official blog, announced (29-Jul-2019) the company is "optimistic about the future of travel in Africa as well as the Middle East and Turkey". Mr Koubaa reported: "There's so much opportunity... these regions are very important for Amadeus" and the company has "the technology to help our airline partners capitalize on this potential". Details include:

Signing several multi year contracts with airlines within the region in 1H2019, as well as expanding partnerships;

Working collaboratively with airlines for the adoption of Amadeus Altéa PSS and Revenue Management solutions. [more - original PR]