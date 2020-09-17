17-Sep-2020 3:12 PM
Middle East Airlines to resume service to Saudi Arabia and Paris
Middle East Airlines announced (15-Sep-2020) plans to resume Beirut-Riyadh service from 16-Sep-2020 and Beirut-Jeddah service from 19-Sep-2020, subject to review as per demand. Effective 24-Sep-2020 to 24-Oct-2020, service to Jeddah and Riyadh will be operated four times weekly. The carrier will also resume daily Beirut-Paris service from 18-Sep-2020, in addition to codeshare services with Air France. [more - original PR]