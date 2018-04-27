Loading
27-Apr-2018 12:16 PM

Miami International Airport reports Mar-2108 cargo traffic strongest in a decade

Miami International Airport reported (26-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.1 million +4.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.1 million, +2.3%;
    • International: 1.9 million, +7.9%;
  • Cargo: 200,676 tons, +8.5%;
    • Domestic: 33,536 tons, +13.7%;
    • International: 167,140 tons, +7.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 37,014, +2.1%;
    • Domestic: 20,177, +2.0%;
    • International: 16,837, +2.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March cargo since 2009. [more - original PR]

