Miami International Airport reports highest February cargo since 2009
Miami International Airport reported (02-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.5 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.9 million, +4.9%;
- International: 1.7 million, +7.8%;
- Cargo: 189,246 tons, +2.3%;
- Domestic: 28,721 tons, +23.9%;
- International: 160,525 tons, -0.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 33,683, +3.2%;
- Domestic: 18,794, +5.1%;
- International: 14,889, +1.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February cargo since 2009. [more - original PR]