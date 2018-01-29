Miami International Airport reports eighth consecutive year of cargo volume growth in 2017

Miami International Airport reported (28-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 4.0 million, -0.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +3.6%;
- International: 1.9 million, -5.1%;
- Cargo: 218,248 tons, +6.3%;
- Domestic: 36,728 tons, +24.6%;
- International: 181,520 tons, +3.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 38,024, +0.6%;
- Domestic: 20,654, +6.0%;
- International: 17,370, -5.2%;
- Passengers: 4.0 million, -0.8% year-on-year;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 44.1 million, -1.2%;
- Cargo: 2.3 million tons, +2.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 410,874, -0.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Miami International Airport reported eighth consecutive year of cargo volume growth in 2017. [more - original PR]