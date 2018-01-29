Loading
29-Jan-2018 3:30 PM

Miami International Airport reports eighth consecutive year of cargo volume growth in 2017

Miami International Airport reported (28-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 4.0 million, -0.8% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.1 million, +3.6%;
      • International: 1.9 million, -5.1%;
    • Cargo: 218,248 tons, +6.3%;
      • Domestic: 36,728 tons, +24.6%;
      • International: 181,520 tons, +3.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 38,024, +0.6%;
      • Domestic: 20,654, +6.0%;
      • International: 17,370, -5.2%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 44.1 million, -1.2%;
    • Cargo: 2.3 million tons, +2.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 410,874, -0.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Miami International Airport reported eighth consecutive year of cargo volume growth in 2017. [more - original PR]

