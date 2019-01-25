Miami International Airport reaches 45m passengers in a year for the first time

Miami International Airport surpassed (24-Jan-2019) 45 million passengers in a year for the first time in 2018. The airline recorded 21.9 million international passengers, more than 23.1 million domestic passengers and a record 2.3 million tons of freight. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez stated as the county's "largest economic engine" the airport's "growth has the largest impact on business revenue and job creation" in the community. [more - original PR]