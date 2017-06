Miami International Airport pax stable, cargo up 12% in May-2017

Miami International Airport, via its official website, reported (22-Jun-2017) stable passenger numbers - traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passengers: 3.7 million, -0.2% year-on-year;

Domestic: 2.0 million, -3.6%; International: 1.7 million, +3.9%;

Cargo: 191,635 tons, +11.6%; Domestic: 27,427 tons, +15.6%; International: 164,208 tons, +10.9%;

Aircraft movements: 34,889, +1.3%; Domestic: 18,797, +1.2%; International: 16,092, +1.4%.