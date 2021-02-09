Become a CAPA Member
9-Feb-2021 11:29 AM

Miami International Airport pax down 59.4%, cargo up 2.2% in 2020

Miami International Airport reported (08-Feb-2021) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2020:
    • Passengers: 1.9 million, -55.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 1.1 million, -50.2%;
      • International: 805,568, -60.2%;
    • Cargo: 211,635 tons, +10.7%;
      • Domestic: 40,763 tons, +24.3%;
      • International: 170,872 tons, +7.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 25,612, -33.1%;
      • Domestic: 14,089, -34.3%;
      • International: 11,523, -31.5%;
  • 2020:
    • Passengers: 18.7 million, -59.4%;
      • Domestic: 11.3 million, -52.2%;
      • International: 7.4 million, -66.9%;
    • Cargo: 2.4 million tons, +2.2%;
      • Domestic: 438,221 tons, +5.9%;
      • International: 1.9 million tons, +1.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 249,676, -39.8%;

