9-Feb-2021 11:29 AM
Miami International Airport pax down 59.4%, cargo up 2.2% in 2020
Miami International Airport reported (08-Feb-2021) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, -55.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, -50.2%;
- International: 805,568, -60.2%;
- Cargo: 211,635 tons, +10.7%;
- Domestic: 40,763 tons, +24.3%;
- International: 170,872 tons, +7.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 25,612, -33.1%;
- Domestic: 14,089, -34.3%;
- International: 11,523, -31.5%;
- 2020:
- Passengers: 18.7 million, -59.4%;
- Domestic: 11.3 million, -52.2%;
- International: 7.4 million, -66.9%;
- Cargo: 2.4 million tons, +2.2%;
- Domestic: 438,221 tons, +5.9%;
- International: 1.9 million tons, +1.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 249,676, -39.8%;
- Domestic: 143,743, -35.6%;
- International: 105,933, -44.6%. [more - original PR]
