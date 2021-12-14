Miami International Airport breaks all time single day pax record in Nov-2021

Miami International Airport handled (13-Dec-2021) 3.9 million passengers in Nov-2021, an increase of 6% compared to Nov-2019 and the first time since Feb-2020 that the airport has served more passengers in one month than the same month in 2019. The airport handled over 1.7 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period between 19-Nov-2021 and 30-Nov-2021, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2019. The airport recorded more than 164,000 passengers on 28-Nov-2021, marking the busiest travel day in the airport's history. [more - original PR]